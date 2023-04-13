Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market to Reach US$ 1,905.14 Million, at a Revenue CAGR of 8.75%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at US$ 895.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach 1,905.14 million and register a revenue CAGR of 8.75% by 2031.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Devices for treating vertebral compression fractures are used to treat vertebral fractures, which occur when the spine's vertebrae break or collapse due to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 895.5 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,905.14 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.75% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Surgery, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Recent Development in Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market:

In January 2022, A US$ 1.6 million funding round for SetBone, a firm that developed a special bone cement for treating vertebral fractures and other orthopedic procedures, was oversubscribed.

Key Takeaways:

The growing number of osteoarthritis cases is driving the global market revenue share.

Technical advancements in imaging equipment are propelling market revenue growth.

Large investments and collaborations with market players will likely boost market revenue during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The rising prevalence of obesity, giving rise to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, is driving the global market revenue share for vertebral compression fracture devices. Furthermore, the significant investments made by market players for technical advancements are propelling the demand among the population and contributing to market revenue expansion.

However, the high cost and lack of awareness and accessibility about these devices will likely limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on the product type, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market is segmented into vertebroplasty and balloon kyphoplasty. The balloon kyphoplasty segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. This large revenue share is because they are the minimally invasive surgical tools having significant advantages over the traditional treatment options.

Segmentation By Surgery

Based on the surgery, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market is segmented into minimally invasive and open spine surgery. The minimally invasive spine surgery segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to several advantages, including less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, trauma centers, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This significant revenue share is attributed to the increased adoption of these devices in the hospitals and their medical coverage and use by trained professionals in the hospitals.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global vertebral compression fracture devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the rising geriatric population, the prevalence of osteoarthritis, and the introduction of technologically advanced devices for treating vertebral compression fractures.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global vertebral compression fracture devices market are:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Interventional N.V.

Amedica Corporation

Biomet Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the market for vertebral compression fracture devices globally going forward.

Table of Content

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

