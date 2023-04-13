Adcendo ApS to Present Data on the Expression of the Novel ADC target uPARAP in Soft Tissue and Bone Sarcoma at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Data demonstrate that uPARAP is widely expressed at high levels across multiple sarcoma subtypes

Strong overexpression in tumors combined with low expression levels in normal human tissues makes uPARAP an attractive candidate for therapeutic targeting of sarcomas by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancers with a high unmet medical need, will be presenting novel data evaluated in co-operation with the Laboratory of Experimental Oncology at KU Leuven/Leuven Cancer Institute on the expression of the novel ADC target uPARAP in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) and Bone Sarcoma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in Orlando, Florida on the 14-19 April, 2023.

Details of the conference and presented poster are as follow:

Presentation title: 1457 / 27 The urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein (uPARAP) is an attractive target for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treatment of mesenchymal malignancies

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Chemistry

Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates

Authors: Pernille Barkholt (1), Agnieszka Wozniak (2), Chao-Chi Wang (2), Che-Jui Lee (2), Lore De Cock (2, 3), Lars Henning Engelholm (1), Carmel Lynch (1), Dominik Mumberg (1), and Patrick Schöffski (2, 3)

Date & Time: 17 April at 09:00am – 12.30pm CDT

Abstracts will be published on 04 April, and can be accessed at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/abstracts/

uPARAP is a novel ADC target overexpressed by mesenchymal cancer cells including soft tissue and bone sarcomas and may play an important role in shaping the tumor microenvironment.

The presentation entitled "The urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein (uPARAP) is an attractive target for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treatment of mesenchymal malignancies" demonstrates that uPARAP is strongly over-expressed by cancer cells in multiple soft-tissue & bone sarcoma subtypes, with limited expression in healthy tissues.

Based on its differentiated expression profile, uPARAP is an attractive novel target for development of uPARAP-targeting ADCs in a broad range of sarcoma subtypes. Additionally, uPARAP receptor levels may serve as a potential biomarker for patient enrichment in clinical studies of such uPARAP-targeting ADCs.

Dominik Mumberg, Chief Scientific Officer of Adcendo, said: "We are excited to share data on the expression of uPARAP in soft tissue and bone sarcoma. In addition to its differentiated expression profile in multiple sarcoma subtypes uPARAP is a constitutively recycling endocytic receptor with unique internalization properties, making it a highly attractive ADC target."

Patrick Schöffski, Head of the Department of General Medical Oncology at the University Hospitals and the Laboratory of Experimental Oncology at the Catholic University in Leuven, commented: "Due to its significant morphological and biological heterogeneity, treatment progress and therapeutic options in soft tissue and bone sarcoma have so far been quite limited. We are extremely encouraged by the data highlighted in this study, which provides further evidence on the potential utility of uPARAP as a novel target for drug development across multiple sarcoma subtypes. We are looking forward to continuing to explore the molecular epidemiology of uPARAP in various types of sarcoma and to investigate uPARAP-directed ADCs in patient-derived xenograft models of sarcoma."

1 Adcendo ApS, Ole Maaloes Vej 3, 2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark

2 Laboratory of Experimental Oncology, KU Leuven, Leuven Cancer Institute, Herestraat 49, 3000 Leuven, Belgium

3 University Hospitals Leuven, Department of General Medical Oncology, Leuven Cancer Institute, Herestraat 49, 3000 Leuven, Belgium

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Hana Malik, Zoe Bolt, Elena Bates

Tel: +44 (0) 203 882 9621

E-mail: adcendo@optimumcomms.com

Adcendo ApS

Michael Pehl, CEO

Tel: +45 31541824

Email: Michael.Pehl@adcendo.com

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS is developing breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers. In 2023, the company completed a Series A extension financing round, taking its funds to 82M EUR to advance into clinical development. Investors include Novo Holdings, Ysios Capital, Pontifax Venture Capital, RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About the uPARAP receptor

uPARAP is a recycling endocytic receptor involved in collagen homeostasis and turnover. uPARAP exhibits a limited expression profile in healthy tissues but is highly upregulated in mesenchymal cancers, including soft-tissue sarcoma & bone sarcoma, making it a highly attractive target for ADC development. In late 2022, Adcendo nominated its ADC development candidate.

SOURCE Adcendo