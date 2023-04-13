Silica Sand market is projected USD 21.24 billion by 2030 With the (CAGR) of 6.75% - MRFR
Construction industry rising per capita income, technical advancements, rising car production & sales, According to the National Institute of Sand AssociationNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
Silica Sand Market Size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021. The Silica Sand market industry is projected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 21.24 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). Silica is a chemical compound composed of silicon and oxygen in a ratio of 1:2, respectively. Silica sand is composed of granular materials that consist of quartz as the major component and a small amount of clay, coal, and other minerals. Industrial sand, over time, through the work of water and wind is weathered into tiny granules of sand.
Moreover, it exhibits superior properties such as high thermal resistance, hardness, and chemical inertness which make it suitable for a diverse range of applications such as glassmaking, hydraulic fracturing, and water treatment, among others. Moreover, it is prominently used as a raw material in the manufacturing of flat glass, screen-printed glass, annealed glass, and tempered glass in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, chemicals, and construction.
The expanding glass industry is expected to be the major driver in the global silica sand market on account of increasing consumption of silica sand in glassmaking applications owing to its high thermal strength, high melting point, excellent refractoriness, and grain strength. In addition, the high demand for silica sand in the foundry industry for metal casting for both ferrous and non-ferrous alloys is further projected to augment the global market growth. Moreover, the growing construction industry in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and South-East Asian countries including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia is likely to boost the global market growth for silica sand owing to its use in specialty cement, flooring compounds, and mortars.
Get Sample Report-https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8216
However, the only bottleneck in the growth trajectory of the global silica sand market is the increasing concerns among consumers regarding the potential health impacts of respirable crystalline silica (RCS). Moreover, stringent government regulations for sand mining used in fracking is likely to further hinder global market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the rising shale gas exploration in the US and growing consumption in the oil & gas industry as a proppant is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players. Also, robust shale gas exploration in Asian countries such as China and Japan are further anticipated to provide immense opportunities to the silica sand producers during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
The report breaks down the markets by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The market for silica sand in the Asia-Pacific region, which had sales of $5.43 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR over the research period. This is due to the abundance of raw resources and rising demand by various end users in the area. In addition, China's silica sand market had the greatest market share, and the Asia-Pacific region's silica sand market in India was expanding at the quickest rate because of the expanding demand from the oil and gas sectors.
Moreover, the United States, Canada, and Germany are the main nations examined in the market analysis. Britain and France. Brazil, South Korea, Australia, China, Japan, India, Spain, Italy, and Spain.
The second-largest market share belongs to the silica sand market in Europe. The silica sand markets in Germany and the UK respectively have the greatest market shares and the quickest rates of growth on the continent of Europe. The silica sand market in North America is anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR between 2022 and 2030. This is a result of the region's growing usage of silica sand in glass production and construction projects.
Ask For Customization - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/8216
Key Companies in the Silica Sand market include
S.Silica of the United States
Fairmount Santrol of the United States
Sibelco of Belgium
Toyota Tsusho Corporation Of Japan
IMOSA of Spain
Emerge Energy Services of the United States
Badger Mining Services of Germany
Cario Fresh for Minerals
Quarries Materials of Egypt
Trochu Corporation of Japan
Euroquarz GmbH of Germany
Read full Report- https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silica-sand-market-8216
American Elements of the United States Market segment insights for silica sand.
Silica Sand Mesh Size Insights: The market for silica sand is divided into four categories depending on mesh size: 70mesh, 120mesh, 200mesh, and 200 mesh. In terms of revenue contribution to the Silica Sand market in 2021, the 70mesh Silica Sand segment had the most share.
Glass, foundries, chemicals, and processes are among the market segments for silica sand depending on grade. Glass was the market's largest category in 2021, and it is anticipated that it would expand at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030.
As a result of expanding consumer demand from the construction industry, rising per capita income, technical advancements, and rising car production and sales, According to the National Institute of Sand Association (NISA), silica is one of many unique commodities required to create glass, making up more than 70% of the final weight. Flat glass, specialized glass, container glass, fiberglass insulation, and other types are considered under this area. While flat glass is often used in automotive and construction applications, container glass is frequently used in food and beverage applications as well as tableware.
A significant rise in investments and expansions, together with increased demand from these industries, is predicted to boost market growth during the forecast period of 2021–2026.
Process insights for silica sand: Wet silica sand and dry silica sand have been divided in the market statistics for silica sand based on the manufacturing process. Throughout the projection period, 2022–2030, the sector for wet silica sand is expected to increase at a higher rate than any other.
Application Insights for Silica Sand: The Silica Sand market is divided into glass, hydraulic fracturing, foundries, construction, chemicals, water filtration, paints & coatings, ceramics, and other applications.
Due to the growing usage of silicon sand in building projects, the hydraulic fracturing segment had the greatest segment share in 2021. Silica sand is utilized in hydraulic fracturing for shale gas and the oil sector. Moreover, it is employed in melting points and as a flux to reduce viscosity. The market will expand throughout the anticipated period as a result of the expanding usage of silica sand in building projects.
Upcoming infrastructure projects are anticipated to increase demand for silica sand in a number of industries and enhance the construction industry in a number of countries. For instance, it is anticipated that the construction of the Grand Paris Express, Tour Triangle, and ASVEL stadium in France would promote the growth of the silica sand sector.
Related Report
Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market-4640
Activated carbon market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/activated-carbon-market-1744
Steel Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/steel-market-5465
Cement Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cement-market-2047
Investment casting market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/investment-casting-market-8520
Industrial coatings market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-coatings-market-2136
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
email us here