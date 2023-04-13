Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook, Global Size, Growth, Trends, Top Companies and Industry Overview 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global specialty chemicals market size reached US$ 726 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 914 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Specialty chemicals are high-value-added products that provide specific functions or effects in various industrial applications. They are often used as ingredients or additives to enhance the performance of end-products, such as coatings, adhesives, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. They are made through complex chemical reactions that require advanced technology and expertise. The benefits of specialty chemicals include improved product quality, increased durability, and enhanced functionality. They can also help reduce costs by optimizing production processes and reducing waste. Compared to commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals offer superior performance. Currently, there are several types of product variants available, including surfactants, catalysts, polymers, and coatings.

Specialty Chemicals Market Trends:

The global specialty chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance and function-specific chemicals across various end-use industries, such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, personal care, and cosmetics. Moreover, the rising concerns about the harmful impact of conventional chemicals on the environment have led to a surge in demand for user- and environment-friendly specialty chemicals, which is acting as another factor boosting the market growth. In line with this, leading market players are focusing on developing and marketing specialty chemicals that are eco-friendly and tailored to meet specific customer requirements. They are also investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to provide innovative and customized specialty chemicals for target applications, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Specialty Chemicals Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the specialty chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Albemarle Corporation

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Clariant AG

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

• Huntsman Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

• The Dow Chemical Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global specialty chemicals market based on type and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Agrochemicals

• Polymer Additives

• Construction Chemicals

• Water Treatment Chemicals

• Oil field Chemicals

• Food Additives

• Surfactants

• Electronic Chemicals

• Specialty Polymers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

