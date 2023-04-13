Nanozymes Market size to hit USD 2.8 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Nanozymes Market size was valued at USD 1.8 Mn. in 2022 and the total Nanozymes revenue is expected to grow by 6.4 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.8 Mn.

Pune, April 13, 2023 -- A global Material & Chemical business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Nanozymes Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analysed the Nanozymes Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 1.8 Mn in 2022 to USD 2.8 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent.



Nanozymes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.8 Mn CAGR 6.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 274 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report offers an overview of the Nanozymes market share and rival sectors, as well as an analysis of the major vendors and leading regions. The report includes the historical trends, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and major drivers of the market. The report provides the Nanozymes market's present size, growth rates, and company profiles of the top players and producers. The report covers the analysis of applications, economic factors, and geographic divisions in addition to a complete investigation of important characteristics of the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Nanozymes market size by value. Segment-wise analysis of the market is divided into Type and Application.

An in-depth analysis of the regional environment is included, along with information on the potential, important growth indicators, geographical challenges, and threats facing the market. Major Industry players in the market are listed by region, along with total market revenue, new technical developments approved, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances for the competitive analysis of the Nanozymes market.

The report contains the primary and secondary data collection approaches and analyses the market by qualitative and quantitative methods. The PORTER five force analysis is used in the report for understanding the effect of the microeconomic factors on the Nanozymes Market.

Nanozymes Market Overview

Nanozymes are nanomaterials with intrinsic enzyme-like characteristics. They particularly catalyze substrates of natural enzymes under physiological conditions with similar catalytic mechanisms and kinetics. Nanozymes exhibit unique advantages such as high catalytic activity, low cost, high stability, easy mass production, and tunable activity as compared to natural enzymes. Nonozymes are widely used in the healthcare, food and agriculture industries for the purpose of detecting ions, molecules and organic compounds.

Nanozymes Market Dynamics

Nanozymes are mostly used in the biomedical industry due to their low cost and high stability. Compared to natural enzymes, artificial Nanozymes have high catalytic stability and low manufacturing and storage costs. The multifunctional Nanozymes have been developed for several applications including drug delivery and detection of biosensing. As a result, increasing demand for Nanozymes in the biomedical industry helps to drive the growth of the Market.

The Nanozymes Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for low-cost and highly stable enzymes, the growing advantages of the enzymes in agricultural applications. Over the forecast period, the increasing potential for the revolutionization of the treatment of cancer is the expected upcoming opportunity for the growth of the market. The market growth is constrained by the stringent government regulations and regulatory approval process of the Nanozymes.

Nanozymes Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate for the Nanozymes Market. The regional market is driven by the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of nanaozymes among consumers, increasing investment in research and development activities and government support for the development of healthcare support.

North America is the fastest-growing region for Nanozymes Market. Increasing demand for personalized medicine, the presence of the major key players and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders are the responsible factors for the growth of the Nanozymes Market. Over the forecast period, Europe is expected to grow significantly in the Nanozymes market. This is due to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions and the growing adoption of enzymes in several industries.

Nanozymes Market Segmentation

By Type

3D Structural Mimic

Active Metal Centre Mimic

Functional Mimic

Nanocomposite

On the basis of types, the 3D Structural Mimic segment holds the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing application areas of nanonzymes and increasing demand for the active metal center mimic nanonzymes from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are the responsible factors for the growth of the 3D Structural Mimic segment.

By Application

Healthcare

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

Based on the application segment, the market is divided into Healthcare, Chemical, Agriculture and Others. In 2022, the healthcare segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance at the end of the forecast period. The increasing demand for highly sensitive and specific diagnostic tools is the expected growth driver for the healthcare segment.

Nanozymes Market Key Competitors include:

NanoComposix

Tanaka Holdings

Kaneka Corporation

Acusphere Inc.

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

EnzyPep B.V.

Epratuzumab

Genvio Pharma Limited

Haydale Graphene Industries

Hemcon Medical Technologies

NanoBio Corporation

Nanocopoeia Inc.

Nanopartz Inc.

Nanosight

Nanosphere Inc.

Nanosyn Inc.

Nanotherapeutics Inc.

Quantum Materials Corp

Sigma Aldrich

