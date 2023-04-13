Samsung launches the Solve for Tomorrow 2023 competition

VIETNAM, April 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam Complex, Samsung Vina Electronics and Junior Achievement Organisation on Wednesday officially launched the "Solve for Tomorrow 2023” competition.

The programme not only gives students the opportunity to apply STEM knowledge related to the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths, but also nurtures their ability to access technology and create solutions to solve the problems of society.

This year is the 15th anniversary of Samsung officially making a great investment in Việt Nam. In the future, along with efforts to contribute to Việt Nam's economic development, Samsung will further promote activities to nurture technology talent – one of the key pillars in the future development of the country.

With that goal, this year, the competition will be expanded. It is expected that the number of students and teachers registered and the number of entries will double compared to 2022. It is expected that 140,000 students and teachers will register with more than 2,000 test papers sent from middle and high schools across the country.

Samsung also increased the value of the awards for participating schools and students. The total prize money for this year's competition will increase to nearly VNĐ8 billion with many attractive prize categories. In order to further improve the quality of STEM teaching and learning in Việt Nam, schools that win first prizes will be sponsored by Samsung with a functional classroom – STEM Lab worth more than VNĐ1 billion.

Solve for Tomorrow 2023 in Việt Nam will be implemented over seven months, from April 12 to November 11, 2023 and divided into two groups: Group A for middle school students, and Group B for high school students with three rounds of competition. Students will apply STEM knowledge and design thinking to find and realise creative solutions to existing social problems.

In addition, the TOP 40 teams will also be guided by a group of senior professional advisors who are experts and Samsung employees, and have the opportunity to hone their soft skills through a special workshop within the framework of the programme.

Speaking at the event, Choi Joo Ho, president of Samsung Vietnam, said: “Developing talent is the foundation for the country's development. Especially, in the modern era, developing technological talent is key for countries to reach out and become developed countries.

"Samsung is actively implementing the Solve for Tomorrow programme to support Việt Nam to leapfrog and become a technology nation. Not only stopping at economic contributions such as contributing 20-25 per cent to Việt Nam's export turnover, Samsung also wants to contribute to fostering technology talents, thereby increasing fundamental competitiveness of Việt Nam.”

Ngô Thị Minh, deputy minister of Education and Training, added: “Through practical experience activities in the competition, the students not only have the opportunity to improve their knowledge and soft skills that are necessary in self-development, but also increase confidence and initiative in the process of choosing and finding the right job for themselves.

"I believe that the "Solve for Tomorrow 2023" Competition will really prosper, reap many brilliant results, which are highly applicable projects of the teams, contributing to nurturing dreams for young people who are passionate about science and technology, as well as spread positive values to develop the community and locality where they live.”

Initiated by Samsung worldwide in 2010 in the US, Solve for Tomorrow has since been expanded to 33 nations, including the US, Singapore, Russia, France, Canada, India, and Brazil with nearly two million students participated and became one of Samsung's typical social responsibility programmes.

In Việt Nam, "Solve for Tomorrow" Competition was first held in 2019. So far, the competition has become an annual creative thinking playground for middle and high school students aged 12 to 18. As of 2022, the programme has attracted the participation of 165,000 registered students and teachers.

In particular, in 2022, the competition has achieved impressive results such as attracting 1,160 ideas and about 76,000 students and teachers from middle and high schools across the country to attend online training courses.

Along with the efforts to win the right to host World Expo 2030, as a member of the Advocacy Committee for the right to host, Samsung is also actively participating in supporting activities.

Busan Korea aims to organise World Expo 2030 with the main theme of “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future”, offering solutions to three global challenges including: climate change, effects of digital transformation, and inequality within or between countries.

As for Việt Nam, as an important strategic partner of South Korea, when this country hosts the Expo, Việt Nam will also receive many advantages.

South Korea is a leading country in smart technologies, future technologies including artificial intelligence, 6th generation mobile telecommunications networks (6G), aviation and smart seaports. This is also the direction that Việt Nam will focus on developing in the future.

In addition, this is also an opportunity for Samsung to bring high-tech products manufactured by the group in Việt Nam to the expo, thereby contributing to promoting the image and strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Việt Nam's participation in the expo in South Korea will also bring opportunities to attract investment and promote tourism. — VNS