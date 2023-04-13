KATIE IS ABOUT TO KNOW HER MOTHER’S SECRET

Author Grandma Nor shares a valuable lesson on listening and following orders from grandparents
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie’s mom won’t sing even if she asks her to. She asked her grandmother why, but she didn’t get any concrete answer. Katie was tasked with picking some berries in the forest when a troll queen, whom her grandmother had forewarned Katie about, suddenly popped up in the forest and threw down a challenge. She must remain and live with the trolls if she loses the game. But if she triumphs, she is free to go back home and could even learn the real reason her mother won't sing.
Grandma Nor's second novel, Katie and the Troll Queen, will undoubtedly be adored by readers just as much as her first one. Children will learn an important lesson from this gripping story that they will remember as they grow older.
All the way from Norway, author Grandma Nor stayed at home with her grandparents as the dark winter came. Her grandparents used to present her with fantasy stories that kept her company through the night. These inspired Grandma Nor to create tales for children. Her stories embellish her grandparents' fervent belief in the existence of fantastical creatures like trolls.
Children will definitely ask for more when parents read this exciting story from Grandma Nor. This book is also short and easy to read for most kids, and even kids at heart.
Get a copy of Katie and the Troll Queen by Grandma Nor. Available right now on Amazon and other top online book retailers. Visit the author's website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/ to find out more about Grandma Nor and her other works.
