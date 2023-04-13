NORMAN CURREY: SOARING INTO THE WORLD OF AVIATION

Norman Currey offers readers an in-depth look into the world of flight.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children always wonder how such a device can soar into the sky like a bird when they see airplanes in the distance. Join Norman Currey on an exciting journey as he unveils the magic behind airplanes—their rich history, and the people who made it all possible in his book, Airplane Stories and Histories.
The author takes readers on a journey through the evolution of flying machines, from the early days of experimentation to the modern jets and airplanes of today. Along the way, Currey highlights the contributions of iconic figures in the field, such as the Wright Brothers, Amelia Earhart, and Chuck Yeager, as well as lesser-known pioneers who have also played an essential role in the development of aviation. One of the key focuses of the book is to address and clarify several misconceptions and misunderstandings that often arise in discussions of aviation history. Currey presents accurate information and context to help readers better understand the complex and nuanced history of aviation.
After making his first flight in the 1940s, Currey has maintained a passion for aviation and has shared his knowledge and research through lectures and consulting at the South Korean Agency for Defense Development, even after his retirement.
