Williston Barracks/DUI-Drug #4

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,811 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/12/2023 at 2142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug #4
ACCUSED: Andrew Webbe
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 12, 2023, at approximately 2142 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Spear Street near Quinlan Farm Lane in the Town of Charlotte. The operator of the involved vehicle was identified as Andrew Webbe (48) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Webbe, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Webbe was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently arrested for DUI. Webbe was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug #4.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Vergennes Police Department, Williston Fire Department, and AnyTime Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/23 at 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111