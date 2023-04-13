Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI-Drug #4

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1002225

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                    

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 4/12/2023 at 2142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Street, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug #4


ACCUSED: Andrew Webbe                                                

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 12, 2023, at approximately 2142 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Spear Street near Quinlan Farm Lane in the Town of Charlotte. The operator of the involved vehicle was identified as Andrew Webbe (48) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Webbe, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Webbe was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently arrested for DUI. Webbe was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug #4.


The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Vergennes Police Department, Williston Fire Department, and AnyTime Towing.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/23 at 0815            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



Williston Barracks/DUI-Drug #4

