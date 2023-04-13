Tractor Market Share, Size, Growth, Industry Segmentation, Leading Companies and Research Report 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Tractor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global tractor market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028. A tractor is a specialized vehicle designed for agricultural tasks, such as plowing, tilling, and planting fields. It typically has four large wheels or tracks for stability and traction and a powerful engine that provides the necessary torque for heavy-duty work. Tractors are equipped with various attachments, such as plows, cultivators, and seeders, which can be easily attached and detached for different tasks. In addition to agricultural use, tractors are also used in construction, landscaping, and transportation applications. They come in a range of sizes and types, from small utility tractors for small farms and garden work to massive, multi-purpose machines used in large-scale industrial farming operations.

Tractor Market Trends:

The increasing demand for food, coupled with the rising population represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. This can be attributed to the rise in agricultural activities and the increasing use of tractors for farming operations. In line with this, technological advancements in farming practices, such as precision farming, are increasing the efficiency of farming operations and driving the demand for tractors equipped with advanced features. In addition to this, governments across the world are providing subsidies and incentives to farmers to increase agricultural productivity, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the increasing mechanization of farming, the rising trend of contract farming, and increasing disposable income, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Tractor Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the tractor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agco Corporation

• Argo Tractors S.p.A

• Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• CLAAS KGaA mbH

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Deere & Company

• Escorts Limited

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra Group)

• Sonalika Group

• Tractors And Farm Equipment Limited (Amalgamations Group)

• Yanmar Co. Ltd. (Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tractor market based on power output, drive type, application and region.

Breakup by Power Output:

• Below 40 HP

• 40 HP – 100 HP

• Above 100 HP

Breakup by Drive Type:

• 2-Wheel Drive

• 4-Wheel Drive

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Forestry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

