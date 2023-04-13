Global Vitiligo Treatment Market: Growing Demand for Effective and Advanced Treatments for Vitiligo 2031

Vitiligo Treatment Market - AMR

Rise in awareness regarding vitiligo in developed countries such as U.S. and Germany are some factors that boost the growth of the vitiligo treatment market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition that causes the loss of skin pigmentation. The condition can affect people of all ages, races, and genders, and it affects about 1% of the world's population. There is no cure for vitiligo, but there are treatments available that can help manage the symptoms and improve the appearance of the skin.

The vitiligo treatment market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of the condition and the growing demand for effective treatments.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the vitiligo treatment market size was valued at $410.54 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $625.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

•CAGR: 4.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 410.54 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 2023 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31914

There are several types of vitiligo treatments available, including topical medications, phototherapy, and surgical procedures. Topical medications are the most commonly used treatment and include corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and vitamin D analogs. Phototherapy involves exposing the affected skin to UV light, either through natural sunlight or artificial light sources. Surgical procedures include skin grafting and tattooing.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in alternative therapies for vitiligo, such as herbal remedies and dietary changes. However, these treatments have not been extensively studied and their effectiveness is still uncertain.

Region wise, North America has the highest vitiligo treatment market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about vitiligo conditions, availability of treatments, and increase in research activities for developing novel therapies for vitiligo.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of vitiligo among adults and rise in initiatives taken by government of various countries to spread awareness about vitiligo. For instance, the World Vitiligo Day is observed on 25th of June every year.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (270 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vitiligo-treatment-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

Decline in demand for corticosteroid during the pandemic impacted the global vitiligo treatment market negatively, especially during the initial period. Also, the majority of non-emergency medical services got postponed during the time.

However, the market has now got back on track.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 –

Arcutis Biotherapeutics,

Astellas Pharma Inc.,

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC,

Celgene Corporation,

Clinuvel pharmaceuticals ltd,

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd,

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Mylan N.V.,

Panacea Biotec Ltd,

Pfizer Inc.,

Strides Pharma Science Limited

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31914



𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/telerehabilitation-market-A31452

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-pressure-cuffs-market-A11934

𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gutta-percha-market-A24754