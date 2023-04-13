Indian Beer Market Analysis, Growth, Consumption, Size, Statistics, Top Brands Share, Report 2023-28

Indian Beer Market

The India beer market size reached INR 383.6 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach INR 622.4 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian beer market consumption.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage made from water, malted grains, hops, and yeast. It is one of the oldest and most popular alcoholic beverages in the world, with a history dating back thousands of years. There are many different types of beer, each with its unique flavor, aroma, and characteristics. The brewing process involves malted grains (usually barley), which are steeped in water and then dried and roasted to develop flavor and color. Hops are then added to the mixture, providing bitterness and aroma, and yeast is added to ferment the sugars in the mixture and create alcohol. Beer is typically categorized by its alcohol content, color, and brewing method. Popular styles of beer include lagers, ales, stouts, and IPAs. It is enjoyed by millions of people around India and is often consumed in social settings such as bars, parties, and festivals.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of alcoholic beverages, especially among the young population. In line with this, the rising consumer preferences for beer and inflating disposable incomes are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of microbreweries in India and the expansion of the hospitality industry, including bars, pubs, and restaurants, are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the emergence of social drinking and nightlife culture is catalyzing product demand. Moreover, the key players are focusing on introducing product variants with new flavors and ingredients. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market. Additionally, the attractive and sustainable packaging of the product and its easy availability across the country offer numerous opportunities for the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Standard Lager

• Premium Lager

• Specialty Beer

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Glass

• PET Bottle

• Metal Can

• Others

Breakup by Production:

• Macro-Brewery

• Micro-Brewery

• Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

• High

• Low

• Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• On-Trades

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

