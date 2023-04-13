Sustainable Medical Waste Management: Trends and Strategies for Market Players

Medical Waste Management Market

The global medical waste management market size was valued at $7,226.4 million in 2020, and to reach $12,834.9 million by 2030, with CAGR of 5.8% by 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical waste management market refers to the management and disposal of waste generated by healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Medical waste can include anything from used syringes and other sharps to expired drugs and contaminated materials. The proper management of medical waste is essential to prevent the spread of disease and protect public health and the environment.

The global medical waste management market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare facilities and rising concerns about the spread of infectious diseases. Stringent government regulations related to medical waste management and the adoption of advanced technologies are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Several companies operate in the medical waste management market, providing services such as waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal. Some of the major players in the market include Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., and Veolia Environnement S.A.

Overall, the medical waste management market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as healthcare facilities around the world work to manage and dispose of their waste in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

According to the report, the global medical waste management industry garnered $7.22 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.83 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in volume of medical waste, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, high cost of services restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies for effective treatment of medical waste present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The demand for effective medical waste management increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in diagnosis and treatment of infected patients. In addition, requirement for various types of services such as treatment, disposal, and recycling increased as the amount of waste exceeded the treatment capacity.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India created nearly 45,308 tons of biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 2021. This is due to rise in diagnosis and treatment activities of Covid-19 patients.

Many countries implemented advanced technologies such as steam sterilization and chemical disinfection to treat an enormous amount of medical waste. Government authorities joined hands with private companies for effective disposal and management of mounting medical waste. The need to automate the waste treatment processes rose as the number of workers reduced from facilities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐡𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in number of hospitals & clinics and rise in demand for healthcare products for treatment of diseases. The report also analyzes the hazardous waste segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on treatment site, the offsite treatment segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in volume of biomedical waste and emerging key players for effective medical waste management. The research also discusses the onsite treatment segment.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Daniels Health Inc.

EcoMed Services

Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg)

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

Suez Environmental Services

Veolia Environmental Services

Waste Management, Inc.

