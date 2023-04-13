Clarion Safety Systems' Standards Expert is a Featured Instructor at Association of Equipment Manufacturers Product Safety and Liability Seminars

Angela Lambert, head of standards compliance for Clarion Safety Systems, will be part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers 2023 Product Safety & Compliance and Product Liability Seminars

MILFORD, Pa., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) annual Product Safety & Compliance and Product Liability Seminars will feature sessions from Angela Lambert, a safety and liability industry expert from Clarion Safety Systems. Clarion Safety is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags – and provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction.

AEM's seminars will be held in Cincinnati, OH from April 24-27, 2023. Lambert's two sessions at the conference, taking place on April 25, will focus on on-product warnings based on the ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2 standards. The first session is a lecture on understanding the role of safety labels in product liability, key standards and requirements for ANSI and ISO labels, and emerging trends in risk management. The second session features a workshop where participants will analyze real-world scenarios in product safety and labeling.

According to AEM, the Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars deliver industry-focused education on new and up-to-date information on topics including, risk assessment, hazard communication, technical publications, standards and regulations, incident investigation & litigation, and other topics impacting AEM-member organizations and the customers they serve. Attendees will walk away with key tools to face current and future challenges.

Lambert's presentation will explain the significance of the ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2 standards, as well as explore the latest updates and what they mean for today's safety and risk professionals. Of special significance is that ANSI Z535 was partially republished in 2022, with the rest expected in 2023, marking the first time many of the standards have changed in over a decade. Additionally, development of a new sub-standard, ANSI Z535.7, is underway, focusing on trends in digitalization and automation.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She is chair of ANSI Z535.1 Safety Colors, a member of ANSI Z535 Committee, the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 and of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 283, and is the liaison representative from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283.

This year's program at AEM focuses on several key areas for equipment safety and engineering professionals, including keynote presentations with various topics on:

OSHA Regulations

Risk Assessment Fundamentals

Chemical and GHS Compliance

AI Automations

Engine Emissions

European Market Requirements

Manual Guidelines

Right to Repair

Cybersecurity Trends

Lithium Battery Regulations

…And Much More

To learn more about the in person conference, including the keynote speakers and exhibitors, as well as how to register, visit the AEM Product Liability Seminars website. Enrollment is available for both members and non-members of the organization, which has now moved into regular and on-site pricing.

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

AEM is the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace. In enabling growth together, AEM and its members build momentum for the equipment manufacturing industry and the markets it serves.

For more than a century, the AEM has provided a manufacturer forum for industry- wide action that transcends individual member company size, product line or individual business concerns. Companies participating in AEM work together for the betterment of the industry and public needs, at the state, national, provincial and international levels.

AEM built on the successes and continued the legacy of its founding groups – the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association (CIMA) and the Equipment Manufacturers Institute (EMI). Both groups had a common goal – advocating for better roads that brought products to market faster, safer, and more efficiently. Today, AEM consists of 961 member organizations in construction, 529 in agriculture, 507 in mining, 539 in utility, and 379 in forestry.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

Media Contact

Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com

SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems