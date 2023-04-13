Nobody Is Perfect, Even Dads, But Showing Up Is Half the Battle

Xulon Press presents a challenge to dads.

SPRING, Texas, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Kevin Goodnight encourages fathers to show up in DADVOTED: Dads Devoted to Discovering Their Duty, Direction, and Destiny ($16.99, paperback, 9781662874369; $7.99, e-book, 9781662874376).

Goodnight admits that he doesn't have all the answers. He is a dad himself, seeking Jesus daily for guidance, reading what he can, and showing up for his family with passion and enthusiasm. It is that passion and enthusiasm that he hopes fuels other dads as they step up and take pride in this God-given role in their children's lives.

"My heart for this book is to challenge all dads, regardless of what stage they find themselves in faith and fatherhood, to evaluate their priorities and redirect where needed to fully live out their purpose as a dad, husband and leader," said Goodnight.

Kevin Goodnight resides in the suburbs of Houston with his wife Keeli, their two boys Keaton (12) and Kort (10), their dog Zoey and bunny Simba. He is currently the General Manager of Redi Carpet in Stafford, TX, as well as the founder of the LLC DADVOTED. His heart is to challenge dads to pursue what really matters in terms of authenticity, work/life balance and leaving a lasting legacy in the home and in the marketplace.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. DADVOTED is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

