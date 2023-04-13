Christians Should Live Love Instead Of Just Preaching It

Xulon Press presents inspiration to live your faith daily.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author M. A. Cookson shares practical ways for readers to Go M.A.D. (Make A Difference): Showing Love to Others Through Jesus' Life ($14.49, paperback, 9781662872334; $6.99, e-book, 9781662872341).

Cookson shows his readers that sharing our faith doesn't have to be preaching on street corners or handing out pamphlets. Using Scripture passages and personal anecdotes, he teaches that some people fulfill their biblical calling by being Jesus' hands and feet and showing others Christ's love in their everyday lives.

"I asked God to use me and the Holy Spirit requested that I write a book. The Holy Spirit guided me through the book and the words are his and not mine," said Cookson.

M. A. Cookson is a data analyst, writer, father and husband. His hobbies include volleyball, Jeepin', being a cheerleader to his kids, and otherwise being with family.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Go M.A.D. (Make A Difference) is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

