Jesus Has A Place And A Purpose For All Of His Children

Xulon Press presents an original work of historical fiction.

LUCEDALE, Miss., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Brent Garzelli illustrates belonging in Christ alone with Café con Leche ($17.99, paperback, 9781662874505; $8.99, e-book, 9781662874512).

Tyisha grew up in the deep south as neither one thing, nor the other. As a mulatto, she was barely tolerated by Whites, and taken for granted by Blacks. In Jesus, however, she has a bright future with her missionary husband and their son, who gives her hope and purpose.

"This story has a benefit for every group from adolescents to senior adults, for both men and women, married and unmarried. It is for all who have struggled with finding the will of God for their lives," said Garzelli.

Born in Waynesville, MO on a cattle farm, Brent Garzelli worked his entire early life as a "farm boy." He attended to a Christian college and seminary, married a wonderful Christian woman, and together they have served as pastor and wife, Air Force chaplain and wife, and missionaries to Costa Rica and Venezuela. Garzelli continues his service to God by writing biblically-based novels like Cafe con Leche or The Fourth Elijah.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Café con Leche is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

