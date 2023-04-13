Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Special Offers on CBN, CBDV and CBD for Autism Awareness Month

Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced special offers on CBN Gummies for sleep, rare cannabinoid CBDV, and Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil for Autism Awareness Month.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is now the fastest-growing developmental disability in the United States, with one in 36 8-year-old children diagnosed with it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in March. While every case is unique, autism can cause significant social, communication, academic, behavioral, and sleep challenges.

Autism Awareness Month, also referred to as Autism Acceptance Month, offers a time to support research that responds to the needs of people on the autism spectrum, and their families, now and in the future.

CBD (cannabidiol), a compound found in the hemp plant, is well known for supporting stress resilience and promoting a sense of calm. There are also studies on CBD oil for autism. Most studies on animals and humans are seeing if CBD oil can decrease anxiety, aggressive behaviors, and other symptoms associated with autism.

In addition to CBD, there are more than 100 other cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis. Each one interacts with the human endocannabinoid system in a different way. One of these rare cannabinoids, CBDV or cannabidivarin, is molecularly similar to CBD but has unique effects. CBDV oil is believed to support sociability and memory. There are also studies on CBDV oil for autism. CBDV is being tested on 100 children with autism spectrum disorder, primarily to see if it can help with irritability.

Meanwhile, CBN (cannabinol) is believed to help people relax and sleep. Difficulty sleeping is also a symptom for many people with autism spectrum disorder.

Rare Cannabinoid Company offers links to scientific studies on each of their product pages and has a list of cannabinoid experts for people looking for more specialized information.

The products Rare Cannabinoid Company has special offers on for Autism Awareness Month are:

CBDV Oil: This tincture contains just two ingredients: pure CBDV oil and certified organic MCT coconut oil. Every time you buy CBDV oil, you will receive a free packet of 5 extra strength CBN sleep gummies ( $10 value). Buy two CBDV oil tinctures, get 2 packets of CBN sleep gummies free, Buy three, get three free etc.

value). Buy two CBDV oil tinctures, get 2 packets of CBN sleep gummies free, Buy three, get three free etc. CBN Sleep Gummies: These high potency gummies each contain 30mg CBN for rest and sleep as well as 10mg CBD for the entourage effect.

Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil Tinctures: Each tincture contains 750mg broad spectrum (Zero THC) premium Hawaiian CBD, a unique blend of organic terpenes, and infusions of real organic or wild gathered pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, noni, and honey. All Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil tinctures have been discounted from $79 to $59 .

The difference between the tinctures is the blend of terpenes for unique effects:

Relax CBD Oil: Linalool, myrcene, and terpinolene may aid relaxation, rest, and sleep.

Relief CBD Oil: Eucalyptol, humulene, and gama terpinene may aid relief from discomfort and soreness.

Focus CBD Oil: Alpha pinene, beta pinene, and limonene may aid focus and concentration.

Active CBD Oil: Delta 3 carene, humulene, and limonene may help boost energy levels and control appetite.

CBD, CBDV, and CBN can be purchased online and in many of the 400 locations that stock Rare Cannabinoid Company and Hawaiian Choice products. They can be shipped to anywhere in the United States and to most countries around the world.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is also offering a free packet of 10 THC Mood Gummies ($25 value) when people sign up for their mailing list.

In addition, they have 420 deals for Hemp / Cannabis Awareness Month (also April). Buy one 30 count bottle of THC Mood Gummies and get one 50% off. And, get a free packet of 10 THC Mood Gummies when you spend $99 or more.

THC Mood Gummies contain a full spectrum hemp extract of Delta-9-THC, CBC for improved mood, and CBD. They ship to all 50 United States. Buy THC Gummies here.

All Rare Cannabinoid Company products are produced in a safe, clean, cGMP-certified facility and each batch is third-party lab tested for purity and potency.

"All of our products contain exactly what they say they do nothing else. If you'd like to try CBD or a specific cannabinoid, safety, trust, and transparency are extremely important," said a company spokesperson.

