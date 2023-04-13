There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,710 in the last 365 days.
Nokia to publish first-quarter financial report on 20 April 2023
13 April 2023
Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its first-quarter financial results on 20 April 2023 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.
The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q1 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.
