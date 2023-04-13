Changi Airport Group Teams up With Accenture to Launch Digital Wonderland ChangiVerse

Metaverse environment brings Changi Airport's world-class experience online for the first time, reimagines visitor engagement and boosts connection with growing virtual audiences

Changi Airport Group (CAG), in collaboration with Accenture ACN, has unveiled a metaverse experience called ChangiVerse, a fresh way for new audiences to connect with Singapore Changi Airport and explore its notable sights in the digital space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005681/en/

An immersive wonderland, ChangiVerse is the first virtual experience being developed by an airport on Roblox, a global shared experience platform with millions of daily users. An iconic destination on its own, Changi Airport has made its debut in the metaverse to reach a growing group of digital users and fans who want to explore travel destinations differently.

ChangiVerse is a digital representation of the physical airport where visitors can access a range of fun-filled activities and social experiences. Organized around the airport's familiar landmarks, such as the majestic indoor waterfall surrounded by lush greenery at Jewel, the distinctive Changi control tower and outdoor dinosaur display attraction at Jurassic Mile, ChangiVerse integrates in-play moments across its attractions. Users can explore interactable spaces, such as a bustling café or festive glamping tent, compete in minigames, such as Changi Kart or Check-in Champ, and earn unique collectibles to give their digital avatar some extra flair.

Hung Jean, group senior vice president of CAG's Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business Division, said: "With ChangiVerse, we want to strengthen Changi Airport's position as more than just a transport node, but a fun and magical destination where memories are created. With our customers becoming more digitally savvy and interacting in the digital space, ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation, in line with our belief of customers being at the heart of everything we do."

ChangiVerse is part of CAG's ongoing efforts to revolutionize traveler and visitor experience through creativity and interactive technology. The metaverse experience adds a new dimension to boost customer acquisition, engagement and brand loyalty. It is a canvas to extend Changi Airport's renowned reputation as the World's Best Airport with unique and personalized services for customers, employees and aviation fans.

Created in collaboration with Accenture's Metaverse Continuum Business Group, ChangiVerse builds on the partnership between Accenture and CAG to develop, experiment and launch new digital products and services. Both organizations will leverage innovative and emerging technologies to deliver a unique Changi experience across offline and online worlds.

"We are privileged to collaborate with CAG to drive digital-physical convergence through ChangiVerse. By combining digital and physical worlds, ChangiVerse can simulate the airport environment, creating immersive experiences that elevate human interactivity to new dimensions, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. We look forward to exploring new opportunities for CAG to leverage emerging technologies and differentiate themselves in the industry, as they continue to pioneer and provide revolutionary solutions for their customers in this exciting new era," said Wee Wei Ng, Southeast Asia market unit lead for Accenture.

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatization of Singapore Changi Airport SINWSSS followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport XSPWSSL and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

As one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, Changi Airport links Singapore to some 140 cities globally, with over 90 airlines operating more than 5,500 weekly flights. Jewel Changi Airport, a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, opened in April 2019, adding to Changi Airport's shopping and dining offerings of over 550 F&B and retail outlets across the airport. The world's most awarded airport, Changi has won over 650 accolades for its consistent and excellent airport staff service, passenger experience and safety standards.

Follow Changi Airport on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Telegram | TikTok

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005681/en/