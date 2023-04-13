Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,771 in the last 365 days.

Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar

April 13, 2023

Our Executive Chairman, Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar today. The presentation can be found on our website www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.

For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including three dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more