Montgomery County Council Meets on April 13 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. to Hold Public Hearings on the FY24 Operating Budget 

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Council will meet on Thursday, April 13 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. for two public hearings on the $6.8 billion Recommended FY24 Operating Budget. The Council also held public hearings on the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget on April 11. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

More detail is provided below.

FY24 Operating Budget, FY24 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

Public hearings: The Council will hold afternoon and evening public hearings on the $6.8 billion Recommended FY24 Operating Budget, which was transmitted to the Council by the County Executive on March 15, 2023.

The Council will also receive testimony on the FY24 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY23- 28 CIP. During this "off-year" of the biennial CIP cycle, only those projects that are formally recognized as CIP amendments and which have gone through a public hearing process can be substantively revised in the Council’s reconciliation exercise. The County Executive transmitted the Amendments to the FY23-28 CIP on Jan. 17, 2023. These amendments were included in the Council’s CIP amendment public hearings on February 7 and 9. The County Executive transmitted additional requests for appropriations in the FY24 Capital Budget and for certain amendments to the FY23-28 CIP on March 15.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.