Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Market Rising Trends, Demand, Business Outlook, Scenario 2030

Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Market by System, Component Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermal management is used in vehicles to observe and regulate the temperature of batteries, passenger cabin area, and HVAC components, among others. The key purposes of the automotive thermal management system are heat transfer, reduction in thermal loads, and waste heat recovery. Thermal management systems can improve passenger comfort, power system performance and enhance the travel experience. In electric vehicles, thermal management systems are used to increase the efficiency range of the vehicle. China, Germany, South Korea, the United States, Japan and other countries continue to improve the electric vehicle infrastructure, global electric vehicle production and growing demand for thermal cooling solution in the vehicles, stringent emission and fuel efficiency regulations, and the growing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices are driving the market.

Impact Of COVID-19

COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Rapid spread of the disease has led to a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a downturn in demand for new and old vehicles. The electric vehicle segment is hit hard by this pandemic as these automobiles are mostly considered as modern day mobility and at the same time are costlier enough for ownership. Due to the pandemic and its rapid spread across the globe, the demand & supply chain for numerous products came to a halt due to the unavailability of transportation medium. Electric vehicle thermal management is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing virus, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic. Majority of electric vehicle thermal management manufacturers are facing major issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of cars as well. Moreover, during the end of 2020, the situation came in control in some countries due to which the demand & supply gap was fulfilled and there was significant growth in the registration of new vehicles due to the need to avoid public transport to commute from one place to another.

Integration of automotive battery thermal management system with other electric thermal management

Due to the government's strict carbon dioxide emission standards, the demand for electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles has increased. These initiatives by governments of various countries are also encouraging automakers to move towards the new trend of electric vehicles. Traditionally, automakers and suppliers use battery thermal management systems to manage battery temperature, but technological advances and reduced vehicle weight demand compelled the OEMs and suppliers to integrate the battery thermal management system with other electric thermal management systems of the vehicle.

The thermal management system manufacturers and developers now have started integrating the electronic components in the same module of thermal management, such as integrating power electronics components into the same module such as Belt Starter Generator (BSG), electric drive (motor, generator, inverter), and inverter-converter modules. The integration of this technology with shared thermal management system for batteries and other applications enables developers and original equipment manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce vehicle weight at low cost.

Major market players

BorgWarner Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Dana Limited,

LG Chem,

VOSS Automotive GmbH,

Modine Manufacturing Company,

Denso Corporation,

MAHLE GmbH,

Valeo, Gentherm

