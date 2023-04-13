Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5500 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:10 pm, the victims met the suspect at the listed location to purchase property from the suspect. A second suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in their vehicle.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Kenneth Cunningham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.