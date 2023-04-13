Cloud Monitoring Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come : CA, SolarWinds Worldwide, Dynatrace

Cloud Monitoring Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Cloud Monitoring Market will witness a 17.5% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cloud Monitoring Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Monitoring market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CA, Inc. (United States), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States), Dynatrace LLC (United States), IDERA, Inc. (United States), Datadog, Inc. (United States), Kaseya Limited (United States), LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States), Opsview Ltd. (United States), SevOne Inc. (United States), Cloudyn (Israel).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Monitoring market to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cloud Monitoring Market Breakdown by Application (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Type (Solution, Services [Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting]) by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Others) by Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud Monitoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.7 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.7 Billion.
Definition:
Cloud monitoring refers to the process of monitoring and managing cloud-based systems, applications, and services to ensure their availability, performance, and security.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Monitoring Market: Solution, Services [Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting]
Key Applications/end-users of Cloud Monitoring Market: Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the emergence of hybrid cloud architectures are driving the growth of the cloud monitoring market.
Market Drivers:
The need to ensure high availability and performance of cloud-based applications and services is driving the demand for cloud monitoring solutions.
Market Opportunities:
The growing demand for real-time monitoring and analysis of cloud environments is creating opportunities for cloud monitoring vendors.
