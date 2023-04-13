mHealth Services Market May See Big Move :Major Giants Vodafone Group, AT&T, Apple

mHealth Services Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on mHealth Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the mHealth Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), AT&T Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Alcatel-lucent (France), Airstrip technologies Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), SoftServe Inc. (Ukraine), Symantec Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Omron Corporation (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global mHealth Services market to witness a CAGR of 26.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global mHealth Services Market Breakdown by Application (General Healthcare and Fitness, Medication Information, Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy, Healthcare Management, Health Data and Record Access) by Type (Wellness Service, Prevention, Monitoring Service, Diagnostic Service, Treatment, Information and reference) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific,. The mHealth Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 309.4 Billion at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 48.3 Billion.
Definition:
mHealth (mobile health) services refer to the use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology to provide health services and information to individuals.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of mHealth Services Market: Wellness Service, Prevention, Monitoring Service, Diagnostic Service, Treatment, Information and reference
Key Applications/end-users of mHealth Services Market: General Healthcare and Fitness, Medication Information, Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy, Healthcare Management, Health Data and Record Access
Market Trends:
Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services
Market Drivers:
Growing Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery
Market Opportunities:
Growing Adoption of Mhealth Solutions in Other Mobile Platforms and Rising incidence of Lifestyle Disorders
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 mHealth Services vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), AT&T Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Alcatel-lucent (France), Airstrip technologies Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), SoftServe Inc. (Ukraine), Symantec Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Omron Corporation (United States).
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for mHealth Services
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a mHealth Services for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
