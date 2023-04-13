Siding Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 123.8 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%

Siding Market

A siding is a material that is utilized for cladding, insulating and protecting the exterior walls of a building from harsh weather conditions.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on siding market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global siding market size reached US$ 97.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 123.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Siding refers to the material used for covering, cladding, and protecting the exterior walls of a building. Common substances include vinyl, bricks, stucco, fiber cement, aluminum, asphalt, and other composite materials. Siding is applied to the roof and walls in various shapes and styles, such as shingles, shakes, clapboard, verticals, and panels, depending upon the requirements of the user. These materials improve the aesthetic appeal of a structure while protecting it against extreme weather conditions and fire hazards, along with providing thermal efficiency for preserving the temperature inside the building. As a result, siding finds widespread applications across the residential and non-residential sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding travel and tourism industry and the emerging trend of boutique hotels, which are relatively smaller than the traditional ones but offer ultra-luxury services, are among the primary factors driving the siding market. Besides this, the escalating product demand in the building sector, which can withstand weathering and resist chemical exposure and deterioration, and the rising construction of residential and commercial establishments are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies for the development of public infrastructure and the introduction of green siding substances are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the improving distribution channels and the availability of several alternatives have enabled the vendors to expand their consumer base, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the utilization of innovative materials with varied textures and properties to add unique aesthetic value to the building, such as stone and wood, combined to give contrasting colors and a vibrant visual effect to the complex, is anticipated to propel the siding market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Boral Limited

• Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

• James Hardie Building Products Inc.

• Kingspan Group

• Nichiha USA Inc.

• Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

• Döcke Extrusion LLC

• Alumasc Group PLC

• Ply Gem Industries Inc.

• Knauf Gips KG

• Etex Group

• Lixil Group Corporation

• ROCKWOOL Group

• C. & S. Cladding (Wales) Limited T/A National Cladding Wales

• Revelstone Cape (Pty) Ltd

• Wienerberger AG

Siding Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, end use and application.

Breakup by Material:

• Fiber Cement

• Vinyl

• Metal

• Stucco

• Concrete and Stone

• Brick

• Wood

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Offices

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• New Construction

• Repair and Maintenance

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

