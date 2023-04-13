Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 4000 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the 4000 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:17 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male and two adult female shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one adult male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Terrell Coghill, of Northwest, DC.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a white Lexus IS350, with possible damage to the bottom of the front passenger door, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.