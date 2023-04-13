The Electrification of Transportation: The Rise of Electric Commercial Vehicles

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles, driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market," The electric commercial vehicle market was valued at $43.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $558.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in investments by government bodies and strict rules and regulations towards vehicle emissions is expected to support the market competitiveness during the forecast period. The U.S., Germany, France, and China have implemented stringent government laws and regulations for vehicular emission, making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high-emission levels in buses.

For instance, in March 2021, the Indian government approved a proposal to procure 300 new low-floor electric (AC) buses to increase the number of buses in the city. Future buses will be incorporated into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The first 118 buses arrived in October 2021, with another 100 scheduled to be added in November. Up to 60 buses arrive in December, with the remaining 20 buses expected to arrive by January 2022.

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission buses, government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market. However, high cost of investment & complication in operating advanced systems and lack of charging infrastructure restrict the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector, technological advancements, and proactive government initiatives for adoption of e-buses create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global electric commercial vehicle market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown and supply chain disruptions.

However, the market witnessed a quick recovery in the sales of electric buses in 2021. For instance, in July 2021, BYD UK signed a contract with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200 EV zero-emission battery-electric buses.

In addition, the global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to experience growth in the coming years as government is providing various subsidiaries and incentives to encourage bus manufacturers to switch to producing electric buses over gasoline-powered buses.

Leading Market Players: -

Tata Motors,

NFI Group Inc.,

Proterra,

MAN SE,

BYD Company Ltd,

Daimler AG,

Scania,

AB Volvo,

VDL Groep BV,

Dongfeng Motor Company

On the basis of propulsion, the global electric commercial vehicle market has been segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles, driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, unlike battery electric vehicles, no city infrastructure work is required, except for a central hydrogen refueling station (HRS).

In addition, manufacturers are introducing new fuel-cell electric commercial vehicles and plan to mass produce these vehicles in the next few years, which are expected to boost the growth of the fuel-cell electric commercial vehicles market. For instance, in July 2022, Hyundai partnered with truck and bus manufacturer Iveco Group to provide a hydrogen fuel cell system for European buses. According to Iveco's bus division, the company plans to produce more than 3,000 of zero and low-emission buses at its Foggia plant in southern Italy from 2023.

Significant factors that impact the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market comprise an increase in government initiatives for the promotion of e-mobility, stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and a reduction the cost of electric vehicle batteries. However, factors such as the lack of charging infrastructure in developing countries and the high cost of electric buses and trucks are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles and technological advancements in electric commercial vehicles are expected to create new growth opportunities for the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global electric commercial vehicle market include AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler Trucks, Dongfeng Motor Company, NFI Group Inc., Man SE, Proterra, Scania, Tata Motors, and VDL GROEP BV.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By propulsion, the battery electric vehicle (BEV)segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the bus segment is anticipated to exhibit significant electric commercial vehicle industry growth in the near future.

By battery capacity, the 50 to 250 kWh segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By range, the 150 to 300 Mile segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

