Minnesota Delegate Selected for the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (4/12/2023)

MINNEAPOLIS â€” The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is pleased to announce that Griffyn Jones has been selected as the 2023 Minnesota Delegate for the National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp).

Griffyn Jones is a junior at The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley, Minnesota, where he takes an interdisciplinary approach to large-scale, complex problems in science and has received the 2023 Minnesota Zoo Zooms STEM Design Challenge Innovation Award.

Established in 1963 in West Virginia, the National Youth Science Camp is a free residential honors program for high school juniors and seniors. In its 60th year, NYSCampâ€™s curriculum includes a broad range of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) topics that incorporate both creative and performing arts, and opportunities for outdoor adventure activities. The delegates also travel to Washington D.C. where they tour museums and attend a panel discussion held at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

NYSCamp is hosted by the National Youth Science Academy, which provides support for Jones to attend free of charge.

Visit www.nysacademy.org/programs/nyscamp/ for more information about NYSCamp.

