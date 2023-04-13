Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 13, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Regina, Saskatchewan

11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store. He will meet with families and employees to discuss the Grocery Rebate delivered by Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future.



Note for media:



11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2023 measures that are making life more affordable for Canadians.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a Budget 2023 town hall with students and community members.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




Media appearances:

7:45 a.m.

 A radio interview with the Prime Minister will air on 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines.


8:20 a.m.

 A radio interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's The Morning Edition - Sask with Stefani Langenegger.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c0562.html

