Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 13, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Regina, Saskatchewan
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store. He will meet with families and employees to discuss the Grocery Rebate delivered by Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future.
Note for media:
11:40 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2023 measures that are making life more affordable for Canadians.
Notes for media:
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a Budget 2023 town hall with students and community members.
Notes for media:
Media appearances:
7:45 a.m.
|
A radio interview with the Prime Minister will air on 92.7 CKJS Good Morning Philippines.
8:20 a.m.
|
A radio interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC's The Morning Edition - Sask with Stefani Langenegger.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/12/c0562.html
