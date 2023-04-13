Therme continues to listen to Torontonians on plans to build an Ontario Place for Everyone

Community Council Meeting another milestone in important conversation about the future of Ontario Place's West Island

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Therme Canada listened intently to feedback from residents on the company's proposal for Ontario Place's West Island during the Toronto and East York Community Council Meeting.

Therme believes that these meetings are an integral part of the consultation process. The company is keenly interested in hearing from Torontonians to ensure its plans to revitalize the West Island meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities, the city and the province as a whole.

"We share a vision for a cleaner and greener waterfront that is accessible to everyone, and believe that our proposal will deliver just that and so much more," said Robert Hanea, Chairman and CEO of Therme Group. "Our enthusiasm for the great future we can build together at Ontario Place is boundless, and we look forward to the beginning of many conversations and exchanges."

"We are thrilled to see all the interest in the future of Ontario Place, particularly our proposal for the West Island," said Simon Bredin, Therme Canada's Senior Manager, Communications & Public Engagement. "The feedback we heard today is immensely valuable, and we look forward to continue to engage the community as we shape our plans."

The need to revitalize Ontario Place could not be more urgent—the soil is contaminated, too much of the area is paved, and the water's edge is eroding due to years of damage. Therme Canada's proposal represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revitalize the West Island of Ontario Place. As part of the proposal, we have committed to cleaning up the soil, building a new 12-acre urban public park, creating a larger beach, laying more trails, and drastically improving free public access to the waterfront.

The feedback we heard today will be vital in guiding our efforts, in collaboration with our partners to ensure that Ontario Place continues to be a welcoming and beautiful place where everyone can enjoy year-round amenities and services.

We look forward to ongoing engagement with Torontonians and working with our partners as we build an Ontario Place for everyone.

About Therme Canada | Ontario Place

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will be a gathering place for all the people of Ontario to relax, reconnect and feel reunited. It will be a place by the lake for everyone to enjoy at an affordable price. More information about Therme Canada can be found at thermecanada.com.

