Manchin Announces New Insulin Manufacturing Facility Coming to Morgantown

April 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that provides diabetic care solutions, secured a lease with West Virginia University (WVU) to establish an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown. UNDBIO will invest $100,000,000 in the first phase of the project and create approximately 200 jobs in the first three years.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Americans living with diabetes and domestic manufacturing efforts here in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “Approximately 51 million people across the country live with diabetes, and this new facility will increase access to insulin for every West Virginian and American who needs it. I’m excited by UNDBIO’s decision to invest in the Mountain State and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and regional economic growth – for years to come.”





During phase one of the project, UNDBIO will work to secure approval for its insulin product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Once approved, UNDBIO will expand its operations and create additional jobs for the Monongalia County community.