Manchin Announces $750K to Support Forests, Green Spaces in Eastern West Virginia

April 12, 2023

and will support projects in forests and green spaces across eastern West Virginia. Charleston, WV — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service for the state of West Virginia. The funding is made possible in part through the Inflation Reduction Act and will support projects in forests and green spaces across eastern West Virginia.

“Anyone born and raised in West Virginia knows that when it comes to the Mountain State, there is no better place to enjoy the great outdoors, and this funding will make ours even better,” said Chairman Manchin. “The Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver for West Virginia and the entire country, and today’s announcement of $750K to expand community forests and green spaces will help ensure every West Virginian can enjoy our beautiful natural resources. This investment will improve several of our neighborhoods, as well as boost tourism across the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding for decades to come.”



