Partnership in Action: Tunisian and U.S. Naval Forces Train Together as Military Leaders Meet Aboard George H.W. Bush

The visit came as Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Adm. Stuart B. Munsch hosted more than 80 delegates, including the U.S. Secretary of the Navy, the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, and international heads of navies, coast guards, and naval infantries from 38 nations, to include Vice Admiral Adel Jehane, Tunisia Chief of Naval Staff, for the inaugural African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, March 20-22, 2023.

“It was an honor to meet and spend time with Brig. Gen. Akremi, and to highlight the value of operating alongside a U.S. Navy carrier strike group,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. “We value our relationship with the Tunisian Armed Forces, and opportunities like this allow us to operate, exercise, and learn from each other.”

Prior to the key leader engagement aboard George H.W. Bush, U.S. and Tunisian Sailors from Leyte Gulf and Syphax performed a combined visit, board, search, and seizure drill.

During the key leader engagement aboard George H.W. Bush, the Tunisian military leaders and U.S. diplomats met with CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG leadership to discuss the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian partnership.

During the visit Akremi, Velez, and Franceschi observed an aerial change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 from the ship’s flight deck, visited the ship’s Task Force Command and Control Center, and dined with CSG-10, Tunisian, and Embassy officers.

Additionally, the visitors toured the ship’s hangar bay to observe the maintenance and teamwork required to maintain ready and capable aircraft in support of the strike group’s mission, observed ship maneuvering from the navigation bridge, and also visited the ship’s tribute room.

CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. George H.W. Bush CSG is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and Leyte Gulf.

The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Patriots” of VAQ-140, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.