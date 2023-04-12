Culture of Safety Excellence: George H.W. Bush Earns Two Safety Awards

The awards recognize outstanding contributions to fleet readiness through robust safety practices and policy and operational excellence.

“These awards would not be possible without the safety mindset our Sailors embody every day,” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the George H.W. Bush. “They are the warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors who set and hold the standards of excellence that drive our winning culture.”

In addition to an outstanding safety record, ships selected for these awards have aggressive safety programs that actively contribute to increased mishap prevention, including comprehensive and professional safety reporting.

“Winning these awards is a direct reflection of every Sailor’s commitment to safety, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Cmdr. Dylan Beyer, the George H.W. Bush’s safety officer. “Winning not one, but two safety awards just goes to show the buy-in to our culture of safety throughout the entire strike group, and across all departments, rates, and ranks. Safe operations increases our lethality, enables us to execute the mission effectively, and return home to our families.”

USS George H.W. Bush is authorized to display the green safety "S" on the ship until the results of the next competitive cycle are announced. The ship will compete with six other afloat commands to be one of the Navy’s nominations for the Secretary of the Navy Safety Excellence Awards, which will be announced at the end of the year.

George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the NAVEUR area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.