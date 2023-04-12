USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Earns Battle Effectiveness “E” Award

The award comes while George H.W. Bush and George H.W. Bush CSG are on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations (AO).

“This award is recognition of the grit and determination of the crew of George H.W. Bush,” said Rear. Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. “I am extremely proud of Capt. Pollard and his crew. George H.W. Bush is the centerpiece of our strike group, and the Avengers’ teamwork and professionalism - whether supporting our embarked staffs and squadrons, increasing the NATO Alliance’s capability and connectedness, or providing integrated deterrence against our adversaries - is second to none.”

In addition to naming George H.W. Bush as the CNAL recipient of the 2022 award and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet recipient, the message identified which departmental awards each aircraft carrier earned in the competition. .

George H.W. Bush earned departmental awards for Air, Combat Systems, Deck, Damage Control, Health Services, Navigation, Operations, Intelligence, Reactor, Safety, Security, Supply, Weapons, and Carrier Maintenance.

“This award is a reflection of the Sailors aboard our ship who put in the hard work to bring this ship to life each day as warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors at home and abroad,” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “It is also a testament of our young, first line leaders who have held high standards and created a culture of excellence for our most junior Sailors to learn and thrive in throughout work ups and deployment.”

All permanently assigned personnel who were onboard for at least a day are eligible for the Battle “E” ribbon. Embarked staff, carrier air wing, temporary assigned duty, and civilian personnel are not eligible. The Battle Efficiency “E” Awards for Naval Aviation units are outlined in COMNAVAIRFORINST 1650.15N Annual Aviation Related Awards Instruction.

George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the NAVEUR area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.