J BERT - RENOWNED INDUSTRY EXPERT SHARES INSIGHTS ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

J Bert's determination to be an icon in the music industry is evident in his continued production of good music under his own record label, 'Bert Music'.”
— J Bert
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, people have started gravitating towards music careers which is quite the new normal. As convenient as it may sound, having a music career, especially at this time, is challenging because of the competition one has to face. Exceptionally talented young musicians are in good supply in the music industry and need guidance, finances, and direction.
The goal of a musician should not only be putting their music out there for the people and taking advantage of any opportunity that knocks on their door. One such example is J Bert, a musician, rapper, and songwriter who founded his passion in the music industry and has been rocking since then! Let’s look a little bit more into his life.
EARLY LIFE OF J BERT
Junior Kissi was born on the 22nd of April 1998. Bert was his first rap name, but he eventually changed it to J Bert, which is now used as his stage name. He was born in the city of Dallas, United States of America, but because of his ancestry, he is also very fluent in French. He received his high school education from J. J. Pearce in Richardson, Texas.
Even as a child, J Bert had to face a lot of hardships, among which included the divorce of his parents. This incident took a toll on his mental health as he was relocated to Lyon, France, with his uncle when he was just six years old. His interest in music was evident as he spent most of his childhood listening to artists such as Sexion d’Assaut, Jay-Z, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., and 50 Cent. Still, after coming to Dallas, he began listening to artists such as Drake and Future.
MUSIC CAREER OF J BERT
The music industry is a vast and dynamic field that encompasses various activities related to the creation, production, distribution, and promotion of music. J Bert stated that "The industry is highly competitive, and artists, labels, and other stakeholders are constantly striving to create new and innovative ways to capture the attention of audiences".
On October 3, 2018, he released his debut studio album, “The Kairos.” Vision, his second album recorded in a professional studio, was released on February 7, 2019. That same year, he released a song titled “Stump It,” which was a collaboration with an up-and-coming artist named Detty K. On December 28, 2020, he released his third album, created in a recording studio titled Eighty- Eight.
On the 11-Track project, musicians and sound engineers from Texas, California, and Morocco contributed their talents. J. Bert was given recognition and support on this platform by an independent multimedia brand with more than 15 million views. This was a turning point in his career, and many more people started to know him for his excellent skills.
J Bert announced on February 7, 2019, that he had signed a recording contract with Bert Music, a company overseen by his management group. On October 15, 2021, J. Bert released his album titled “What’s Next” under the Bert Music label that he owned and operated. Soon after its initial release, it began to garner the interest of music enthusiasts significantly.
The Dallas rapper gained a lot of success because of the song “Love Her,” featured on his album Vision from earlier. In this age of reels and TikTok, it takes a few hours for a song to go viral, which is exactly what happened. On TikTok, J Bert’s song captured the attention of many listeners worldwide, and his popularity shot up.
Currently, J Bert has been continuing to produce good music in his hometown, Dallas, Texas. His only goal now is to be an icon in the music industry. Some of his recording sessions scheduled for this year have yet to begin, but we can always anticipate something exciting on its way!
THE NET WORTH OF J BERT
2022 marks the year that his music first enters the top 100 on Apple and Spotify, which is quite an outstanding achievement for a musician. J Bert has not stopped producing new songs under the “Bert Music” label since the beginning
