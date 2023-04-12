NA Standing Committee convenes April law-making session

VIETNAM, April 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its April law-making session on Wednesday under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, with three draft laws tabled for discussion.

Deputies will analyse the Law on Real Estate Business (revised), the Law on Telecommunications (revised), and the Law on Citizenship Identity (revised).

For the Law on Real Estate Business (revised), the top legislator requested representatives of agencies and members of the committee to give opinions on the scope of adjustment, and thoroughly research the consistency of the legal system as this bill is related to many other laws.

NA Chairman Huệ underlined the importance of the Law on Telecommunications (revised) to promote and create a legal corridor for the digital transformation process in Việt Nam and the development of e-Government, digital economy, citizenship and society.

He noted that the amendments to this law should be consistent with other laws, including the Law on Enterprises, and the Law on Investment; and Việt Nam’s commitments in new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement, and the EU-Việt Nam FTA (EVFTA).

For the Law on Citizenship Identity (revised), the top legislator said the committee has agreed to add this law project to the 2023 law and ordinance-making programme and submit it to the NA for consideration and comment at its 5th session.

This law is expected to be adopted at the 6th session of the 15th National Assembly, he added.

Huệ asked the committee to further analyse the rationality, feasibility and suitability of provisions in the draft Law with the Party's policies, and carefully consider the impact of new policies on the implementation of citizens' rights and obligations.

During the 2.5-day session, members of the committee will discuss and give opinions on the investment policy of a project to develop roads connecting the provinces of Khánh Hoà, Ninh Thuận and Lâm Đồng, which will significantly contribute to promoting socio-economic development in the localities.

In addition to the above-mentioned contents, the Government's proposal on new policies for managing entry, exit, transit, and residence of foreigners in Việt Nam will be put on the table. This issue is scheduled to be included in the Resolution of the 5th session of the 15th National Assembly, Huệ said. — VNS