Saskatchewan Continues to Show Growth in Investment in Building Construction

April 13 - Released on April 12, 2023

According to the latest numbers released by Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan continues to show strong year-over-year growth in investment in building construction, with the third highest percentage increase among the provinces for February 2023.

"These numbers are another example of how much people want to invest in Saskatchewan long-term," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These investments result in a strong economy that creates more jobs and more opportunities for the people of this province."

Year-over-year, investment in building construction saw a 2.7 per cent increase compared to February 2022 (seasonally adjusted).

There was a total of $356 million invested in building construction in February 2023.

This is not the only area where Saskatchewan has shown nation-leading growth. In the first two months of 2023, the province's merchandise exports increased by a nation-leading 43.7 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year. The job market is also doing well with most recent labour force numbers showing 9,500 new jobs in March 2023, compared to March 2022, an increase of 1.7 per cent.

