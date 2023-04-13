New Red-Light Safety Camera will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 14

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,834 in the last 365 days.
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Cameras (RLSC) at McCully Street and Algaroba Street will begin issuing warnings Friday, April 14.
That will bring nine of the ten intersections selected for the two-year pilot program into operation. The new camera at the McCully/Algaroba intersection will issue warnings for thirty days before being activated to issue citations.
The penalty for running a red light in the City and County of Honolulu is typically $97, but can be up to $200. A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red. Red-light running or disregard of traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide, according to the last five years of available data.
HDOT reminds all O‘ahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the 10 RLSC sites. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/
Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of April 10, 2023:
|Phase
|Intersection
|Status
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street
|Live for citations 11/20/2022
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
|Live for citations 12/12/2022
|2
|Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue
|Live for citations 1/6/2023
|2
|Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
|Live for citations 1/26/2022
|2
|Pali Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 1/28/2022
|3
|Likelike Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 4/10/2023
|3
|S. King Street and Ward Avenue
|3
|Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street
|Live for warning 3/22/2023
|3
|S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street
|Live for warning 3/29/2023
|3
|McCully Street and Algaroba Street
|Live for warning 4/14/23
###