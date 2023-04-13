High- level dialogue on the right to clean and healthy environment for Samoa Government Ministries.

SAMOA, April 13 - Apia, 12 April 2023 – A high-level dialogue took place today at the Pacific Climate Change Centre at Vailima for Government Agencies that are doing work relating to climate change on the right to clean, healthy and sustainable environment with the theme “Advancing a human rights-based approach to climate actions”.

The dialogue was the first of its kind hosted by the Office of the Ombudsman as the National Human Rights Institution (NHRIs) and in collaboration with partners Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), (and funded by) European Union, SPREP through the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC), and Asia Pacific Forum for National Human Rights Institutions.

Initiated from a blended learning course hosted by Asia Pacific Forum for NHRIs to strengthen the links between NHRIs and regional intergovernmental mechanisms (IGMs) on the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and climate change. The overall purpose of the dialogue was to raise awareness amongst relevant Government Ministries of the United Nations resolution on the right to a clean, safe and a healthy environment, linkages between human rights and climate change as well as share on the impact of climate change on rights and vulnerable groups. It was also a platform to strengthen to collaboration between NHRI and leaders, government agencies, and intergovernmental agencies in safeguarding the rights of the people of Samoa from the impacts of climate change.

The Minister for MNRE, Afioga Hon Toesulusulu Cedric Shuster delivered keynote remarks and urged the need to approach climate action from a human rights perspective “it is noticed that during ongoing deliberations on climate change actions there is a lack of discussion on the impact of climate change on human lives and how we can address climate change actions using a human rights-based approach whether it be an activity, a policy, or negotiations regionally and internationally”. He concluded by encouraging more collective collaborations in Samoa as such to address climate change taking into consideration a human rights lens.

Mr Sefanaia Nawadra, Director General of SPREP thanked the Ombudsman Office as the National Human Rights Institution and partners for collaborating with SPREP on this important initiative. We all need to respect, promote and consider our human rights obligations when taking climate action…climate actions cannot exist without a human rights-based view” Director General in his remarks.

The dialogue had a lineup of speakers including UN Special Rapporteur Dr Ian Fry, Galumalemana Ann Rasmussen of MNRE, heads of Non-Government Organizations, Audrey Lee Hang representative of the Ombudsman Young People Working Group, Dr Mema Motusaga, CEO of MWCSD etc.

The discussions will inform an outcome statement on next steps. The dialogue will be followed by a 2-day workshop with Officer level staff of the same Ministries who were involved in the high-level Dialogue.

