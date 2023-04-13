Submit Release
Movement for Social Change Launches "Buy Nothing" Day Campaign to Promote Mindful Consumption, Challenge Consumerism and Reduce Waste.

Movement for Social Change launch new "Buy Nothing" Day campaign, encouraging individuals to refrain from purchasing anything for one day each month.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

Movement for Social Change a progressive think tank and campaign organization, today announced the launch of a new "Buy Nothing" Day campaign, encouraging individuals to refrain from purchasing anything for one day each month, to promote mindful consumption, challenge consumerism and reduce waste.

"Consumerism and overconsumption are major contributors to environmental degradation, social inequality and waste," said a spokesperson for Movement for Social Change. "By taking part in 'Buy Nothing' Day, individuals can challenge the notion that our worth is tied to our ability to consume and take a small but significant step towards reducing their environmental footprint and promoting more sustainable ways of living."

The campaign, which will take place on the first Friday of each month, calls on individuals to commit to not purchasing anything for the entire day, and to share their commitment on social media using the hashtag #BuyNothingDay. Participants are encouraged to find creative and sustainable ways to meet their needs without purchasing new products, and to reflect on the impact of consumerism and capitalism on their lives and communities.

"We believe that 'Buy Nothing' Day is an opportunity for individuals to consider their consumption habits, reduce their environmental impact, and make a commitment to more mindful and sustainable living, but also to resist the harmful effects of consumerism and capitalism on our societies." Movement for Social Change stated. "We are excited to launch this campaign and look forward to working with partners around the world to promote a more sustainable and just future for all."

To learn more about 'Buy Nothing' Day and how to get involved in the campaign, visit Movement for Social Change's website. movementforsocialchange.org

Enquiries: buynothingday@movementforsocialchange.org

