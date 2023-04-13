Redwood Credit Union Encourages Young Savers to "Unleash the Power of Saving" Throughout April

Redwood Credit Union is celebrating Credit Union Youth Month in April, along with credit unions across the United States.

Redwood Credit Union is celebrating Credit Union Youth Month in April, along with credit unions across the United States.

Initiated by the Credit Union National Association to encourage kids to spend and save wisely, this year's theme is "Unleash the Power of Saving at Your Credit Union™."

To help celebrate the month, RCU is making the first deposit of $10 for its Jr. Ranger Members (ages 12 and under) and $20 for its Jr. Partner Members (ages 13-17).*

For young people who may have heard about recent troubles in the banking industry, it's especially important now to share that credit unions are safe and sound local financial institutions, owned and run by trusted people living in their own communities.

Supporting children toward living financially healthy lives is a gift that helps prepare them for a future where they can achieve their goals and dreams. One of the ways the credit union educates is through its M3 Money Club for the youngest Members and Elements of Money for those 12 and older.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves more than 430,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

*Offer valid on youth accounts opened between 4/1/2023 through 4/30/2023. $10.00 will be deposited into the savings account of the RCU Jr. Ranger Member (age 12 and under) or $20.00 will be deposited into the savings account of the RCU Jr. Partner Member (age 13-17) who opened a new account within the promotional period. Deposits will be made to the account within 3 business days of account opening. A responsible adult must be added as a joint Member on each youth account. Certain restrictions may apply. Federally Insured by NCUA.

