iQor Qares Helps Employees and Communities in Need

iQor Qares Registers as a Charitable Organization in the Philippines

iQor Qares is now a registered charitable organization in the Philippines. One hundred percent of the money raised for iQor Qares in the Philippines helps iQor employees in the Philippines, their family members, and their local communities in need of financial assistance due to life-altering or catastrophic events beyond their control.

iQor Qares has provided more than $150,000 in aid since 2019 to employees and communities in need around the world. Donations have helped iQor employees rebuild after natural disasters, care for loved ones in need of medical and end-of-life care, and address housing insecurity among other life-altering events.

"The registration of iQor Qares in the Philippines will expand our ability to help our Philippines community. The generosity of individuals and corporations that support iQor Qares' philanthropic commitment to help employees in need makes a profound difference in our community and we look forward to helping even more iQorians," said iQor Senior Vice President of Global Recruitment and Philippines HR Fleurette Navarro.

iQor will double or triple all donations made globally from April 15-May 31, 2023.

- 2X Match for New Recurring Donations.

- 1X Match for New One-Time Donations.

- 1X Match for Existing Recurring Donations.

Donate and learn more at iQorQares.com.

iQor has 17 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City. iQor is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the Philippines for 2023. The certification recognizes iQor for consistently delivering excellent employee experiences and demonstrating best-in-class people practices.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005280/en/