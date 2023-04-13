Introducing "Beneath the Purple Dawn" – the latest espionage thriller by Brett Andrew Strange

April 12th, 2023 - Fans of espionage thrillers and contemporary fiction can rejoice as author Brett Andrew Strange releases his latest novel, "Beneath the Purple Dawn." This fast-paced sequel to "Against the Dusk" follows the protagonist, Iraqi-war veteran Paul Drake, as he confronts a dangerous world of shifting global power politics and illicit weapons deals. The cat-and-mouse game to ferret out Russian-backed arms dealer Bogan Zoidze leads Paul, Katya, and a cast of other memorable characters to war-torn Syria, the posh avenues of Paris, ancient Black Sea ports, and hidden island retreats in Malta and Sicily.

"Beneath the Purple Dawn" is a thought-provoking, contemporary thriller that confronts the reader with taut, vivid drama while wrestling with some of our time's most relevant and pressing issues. Drawing on his extensive experience as a former CIA intelligence officer, Brett Andrew Strange crafts a compelling tale grounded in an intimate knowledge of intelligence tradecraft and the sobering geopolitical realities driving today's new Cold War. The narrative's action-packed finale resonates long after the last page is turned.

Strange's inspiration for the series comes from his time at the Central Intelligence Agency and subsequent life and work in the far-flung locations depicted in his writing. The novels are fictional but based on real people and operational situations. Strange believes that fiction is the most effective and entertaining way to communicate the underlying essence of his experiences, which include sacrifice, deception, loyalty, and heroic action.

This espionage thriller is relevant to current events and is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. "Beneath the Purple Dawn" is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major booksellers.

About The Author

Brett Andrew Strange is a distinguished author of various fictional novels and short stories. He has been passionate about writing from an early age and his literature interest stems from his education at Harvard College, where he studied English and American literature. Brett has had a remarkable career, including his time as a foreign journalist in Bangkok and serving in the Central Intelligence Agency. His novels are based on his real-life experiences and the people he encountered during his time in various locations worldwide. Brett currently resides in San Francisco with his wife and two children.

For more information, please visit the author's website at www.brettandrewstrange.com

Book Name: Beneath the Purple Dawn

Author Name: Brett Andrew Strange

ISBN Number: 978-1736999684

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Audiobook Version: Click Here

Leather Bound Version: Click Here



