Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,767 in the last 365 days.

Nkarta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. NKTX, a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences:

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 17, 2023
3:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference
April 20, 2023
3:00 p.m. ET – panel discussion

A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for patients with cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com


You just read:

Nkarta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more