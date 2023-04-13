Experts Watches Launches Industry-Leading Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Program (CPO)

New certification program ensures a 30-point Inspection to ensure the quality and integrity of the watches

The team at Experts Watches has announced the official rollout of a brand new 30-point inspection for their Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Program. The program also includes an Authentication Guarantee. This is one of the first programs of its kind within the vintage watch industry and helps to ensure buyers that they are getting top quality when they make a purchase.

Experts Watches launched in 1998 and has become one of the web’s top sources for luxury and vintage pre-owned watches. Owner Ramin Rafii says he started his company out of a passion for vintage watches. He has more than 40 years of experience in collecting timepieces for himself and extends his expansive knowledge to his customers.

“The last thing I want as a seller is to sell a watch that doesn’t make a customer happy,” said Rafii. “That’s where the idea for the Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Vintage & Luxury Watches Program came from.”

The program currently contains a 30-point inspection check list that continues to grow and evolve. The inventory of watches available at Experts Watches includes pieces that are up to 90+ years old, and so having this check list in place ensures a consistent level of quality within the selection of timepieces found on the website.

Experts Watches is a top 1% vintage watch seller on the internet today and continues to be a driving force for quality and customer satisfaction. One recent customer said, “I am delighted with the vintage watch that I purchased from Expert Watches. It is in exactly the condition that was described with perfect patina. As a customer, I could not be more delighted with the service provided by Ramin.”

Buying vintage watches online is often more convenient for savvy collectors, but it comes with a major pain point: shoppers are often unsure of what they’re purchasing when they delve into the online vintage watch market. There are few standards that let customers know what they can expect for the price they are paying, leaving many customers to blindly pay for collector-grade timepieces that could be in virtually any condition.

This is a situation that Rafii has experienced numerous times over the years. He created the Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Program as a way to help fellow timepiece enthusiasts make their purchases with confidence. Now, this program is pioneering the online vintage watch sector with a never before seen level of authenticity and quality.

With this all-new program, customers will receive a consistent level of satisfaction via a checklist of items that have been thoroughly evaluated. This will give customers a precise look at the working condition of each component of the timepiece they are interested in purchasing from Experts Watches.

A part of this 30-point inspection includes service that extends the checklist. For instance, the watch specialists at Experts Watches will provide a full movement service and overhaul if needed. With this service, the watch movement is completely taken apart. Then, each component is inspected before being cleaned, lubricated, regulated, and reassembled. According to Rafii, the CPO continues to evolve to extend the very best in world-class service to his customers.

Further information about the Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Program can be found at https://expertswatches.com/pages/certified-pre-owned-luxury.

