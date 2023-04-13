Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,772 in the last 365 days.

Explaining Life Amy Bragdon Writes Her Autobiography To Inspire Those Who Need It

Life is a rollercoaster, ups and downs are the things that one learns from. We learn to enjoy the highs and appreciate the lows. These are the things that make life worth living. Taking this into account, Amy Bragdon has whipped up a book that compiles the story of her life, at least the one she has lived up till now. She is the last of four children and has certainly learned how to shine her light on an audience. Growing up trying to make space for an individual identity gets hard, but learning through these experiences is a reason for people to grow and become more of who they truly are.

Amy has learned how to live life while being her most authentic self and trusting the path that has been laid out for her by God. Her faith and moral compass have led her to become a good human being who wishes to share her experiences with the world. This book compiles stories of the people in her life that showed her how to love and be loved. Through the stories she tells, she mentions a reference that would confirm anyone’s faith all over again. Her instances of love, struggle, and sheer joy are a great read.

Beauty For Ashes will soon be released on multiple platforms and available for readers to enjoy worldwide.

About The Author

Amy Bragdon is the last child of 4 siblings, all of them older than her. She is now a 44-year-old author and realtor who is full of life and love. Her successful professional career is limited to her community in Canada, New Brunswick. Her character has evolved and grown from her experiences, and she wishes to inspire others to never give up. She implies a heavy emphasis on living big and does not want to shrink herself to fit in any mold ever.

Book Name: Beauty For Ashes
Author Name: Amy Bragdon
ISBN Number: 978-1915904614
Ebook Version: Click Here
Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact
Company Name:

Amazon Publishing Agency


Email:Send Email
Phone:

877 384 2440


Country:

United States


Website:http://amazonpublishingagency.com/

You just read:

Explaining Life Amy Bragdon Writes Her Autobiography To Inspire Those Who Need It

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more