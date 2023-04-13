Global 3D Printing Metals Market (2023 Edition): Sector to Reach $14.54 Billion by 2028 at a 16.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing Metals Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Technology (Power Bed, Deposition, Binder Jet), Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Others), End-Use Industry: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.13%.

The technology used in 3D printing metals has advanced significantly in recent years, making it more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable. This has allowed companies to produce high-quality metal parts at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods. Many industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical, require high-performance metal parts that are difficult or expensive to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. 3D printing metals offer a cost-effective and efficient solution to this problem.

The Global 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to generate USD 14.54 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 4.5 billion in 2021. 3D printing metals allows for greater design flexibility, which enables companies to create complex and intricate parts that would be difficult or impossible to produce using traditional manufacturing methods.

This has also led to increased customization, as companies can easily create bespoke parts to meet their specific needs. Also, 3D printing metals can be more environmentally sustainable than traditional manufacturing methods, as it can reduce waste and energy consumption. This is increasingly important to consumers and companies that want to reduce their environmental footprint.

The aerospace industry is one of the primary drivers of the 3D printing metal market. The industry requires high-performance metal parts that are lightweight, strong, and durable. 3D printing metals offer a cost-effective solution to producing these parts, as well as enabling the design of complex geometries that would be difficult or impossible to produce using traditional manufacturing methods. Also, the medical industry is another key driver of the 3D printing metal market. 3D printing metals are used to produce medical implants, prosthetics, and instruments that require high precision and biocompatibility. The ability to customize these parts to fit individual patients is also a significant advantage of 3D printing metals.

3D printing metals are also used in the tool and die industry to produce moulds, dies, and other tooling components. This allows for faster turnaround times, reduced waste, and improved precision in manufacturing. 3D printing metals are also being used in architecture and construction to produce complex and intricate metal structures, such as facades and sculptures. The technology allows for greater design flexibility and precision, as well as reducing waste and enabling the use of sustainable materials.

The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.

Economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and currency exchange rates can impact the 3D printing metal market globally. A strong economy can lead to increased demand for high-performance metal parts, while inflation and currency fluctuations can affect the cost of materials and production. The regulatory environment for 3D printing metals can vary across the Americas, with different countries having different regulations and standards for the technology. A favourable regulatory environment can support the growth of the market, while unfavourable regulations can limit its growth. Furthermore, the availability and cost of metal powders and other materials used in 3D printing metal can impact the market. A reliable and cost-effective supply of materials is essential for the growth of the market.

This study also provides an overview of the competitive landscape and profiles some of the leading players in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market such as Reinshaw PLC, Stratasys, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik AB, General Electric Company, AutoDesk, Hogenes AB, Optomec Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., BASF 3D Printing Solution GmbH, and others. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global 3D Printing Metals Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of 3D Printing Metals market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market by Technology (Power Bed, Deposition, Binder Jet).

The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market By Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Metal Types).

The report analyses the 3D Printing Metals Market By End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Other Industries).

The Global 3D Printing Metals Market has been analyzed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , UK, France , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

, , , , UK, , , , , ). The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends, and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Reinshaw, Stratasys, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Sandvik AB, General Electric Company, AutoDesk, Hoganas AB, Optomec Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., BASF 3D Printing Solution GmbH) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

3D Printing Metals Manufacturers

Component Suppliers

Consulting Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global 3D Printing Metals Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. Global 3D Printing Metals Market, Regional Analysis

5. Americas 3D Printing Metals Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe 3D Printing Metals Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia Pacific 3D Printing Metals Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Metals Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

12. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txlxtt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets